NEW DELHI: After winning a gold medal in the India Open International Boxing Tournament here in New Delhi, Pinki Rani is confident to bag more in the upcoming tournaments.

Rani told ANI on Thursday, “This gold medal has boosted my confidence. I assure my fans that I will do my best in the coming tournaments as well.”

An elated Rani said that winning in her country altogether gives a different meaning to one's victory.

“When we enter the ring we get a different confidence but it comes more when it is on our ground (India). So, winning here makes me more proud and happy,” she added.

Yesterday, Indian boxers regaled their roaring fans with a bountiful of gold medals in the India Open International Boxing Tournament, led by the inimitable Mary Kom, Sanjeet, Manish Kaushik, Pwilao Basumatar, Lovlina Borgohain, Rani and Manisha.

Uzebekistan and Cuba underlined their class and domination in the middle and heavy categories, helping themselves to four gold.

India had as many as nine boxers in the 10-final afternoon card, with two of them competing for the gold in the bantamweight category. Assam would be particularly proud of their ladies, with Pwilao and Lovlina emerging as the next generation of golden girls.

Sanjeet began the gold march in the men's heavyweight category, as he managed a split decision verdict over fancied Sanjar Tursunov of Uzbekistan.

India's second disappointment came in the middleweight division where Cameroon's lanky and wiry Essiane Clotilde easily beat Saweety Boora. She brooked no opposition and scripted short route victories, both, in the semifinal and the final to take the gold.

Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov was the most effective boxer, notching a convincing victory over India's Dinesh in the welterweight category.

Cuba who lost their opening bout of the morning to Uzbekistan's Israel Madrimov, continued their impressive run in the tournament with Iglesias Estrada squeezing out a 3-2 verdict in the in the middleweight final.