NEW DELHI: India's leading squash player, Saurav Ghosal jumped five places to No 14 to become the highest ranked Indian in the latest Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings released today.

Ghosal beat Joshna Chinappa who slipped three places to No 17 while Dipika Pallikal Karthik remained on 20.

Former Indian national champion Harinder Pal Sandhu was placed at 49th, Mahesh Mangaonkar on 64, the spot that Ramit Tandon too achieved after rising 16 places and Vikram Malhotra on 68.

Among others, Sunayna Kuruvilla progressed from 104 to 89 to be placed third in the women's section behind leaders Joshna and Dipika while Sachika Ingale is on 96. PTI APA