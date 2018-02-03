KOCHI: Asked whether he could be photographed, Montu Kumar was hesitant. “Aapke marzi. Nahi kheechega to acha hey (Your call. Would be good if you don’t).” Montu has been working as a caddy for more than two decades and little is known about him even in the golf circles. He assisted Rashid Khan — one of India’s finest golfers — for almost 11 years and was by his side when the youngster won two Asian Tour titles in 2014.

Being a caddie is a challenging job. Other than carrying bags, it includes providing the players advice on the course, challenges, strategies and the clubs to use. The caddies operate on a percentage basis ( usually 10 per cent of the prize money) and players who employ them provide them boarding, lodging and travel fare. They also get daily allowances that can go up to `1,000 for seasoned caddies like Montu.

But for the rest, it’s a long toil out in the sun without recognition, socially as well as financially. Unlike the

Asian and European Tour, written contracts between players and caddies are rare. They operate on oral agreement and mutual understanding. People like Montu can put their foot down, but others can’t. Montu said young golfers like Shubhankar Sharma and seniors like Anirban Lahiri and SSP Chawrasia are sympathetic to the caddies and the situation is slowly getting better.

“There were instances when some of the caddies were not paid and the matter had to be settled by some senior golfers who were kind enough to interfere on behalf of the caddies,” he said.

The lack of an union further hurts their prospects. In Asia and Europe, caddies have unions to raise their concerns, but in India they are scattered. “I am a member of the Asian Tour’s caddie association. There are 10 Indians in it. We are thinking of starting a similar one here. But we need players’ support for that,” he said.

Montu said Rashid’s biggest weapons are aggressive play and mental focus. “If he decides to play a particular shot, he won’t budge come what may. His putting is strong and I can foresee a brilliant future ahead for him,” the 39-year-old said.

Montu parted ways with Rashid last season and is now with Akshay Sharma. Prior to the CIAL Masters, Montu said he was approached by ace woman golfer Sharmila Nicollet for her stint in Europe, but he was already committed to Akshay. Montu said while selecting who to work with, he checks their recent performance and also, who their sponsors are. “Performance matters, as my earning depends on their game. I look for players who have sponsors. They are the ones who will treat me properly,” he said.

Despite his reputation and the players he has worked with, Montu is as cloaked in anonymity as he was two decades ago when he boarded a train from Buxar in Bihar to Delhi in search of a job. Yet, he is unperturbed. All he is bothered about is his boss’ performance. His life hinges on that.

shan.as@newindianexpress.com