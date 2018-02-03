CHENNAI: It’s hallowed turf for Indian motorsport and it’s just received a significant upgrade. A new pit complex with garages and hospitality suites, built at a cost of over `20 crore, was inaugurated at the Madras Motor Race Track, Sriperumbudur on Friday.

The track, owned by the Madras Motor Sports Club, had received FIA Grade-2 certification in 2014. “Our circuit is used for around 280-290 days an year,” said MMSC vice president Vicky Chandhok. “Chennai being at the sea level makes the circuit a great destination for manufacturers to test their product. We don’t believe in keeping money in the bank. The facilities at the track are the result of careful planning and we did not have to borrow from anyone to come up with funds.”

“We initially wanted to spend money on changing the track design,” he added. “But the FIA and the competitors told us that this was one of the most challenging tracks in India and asked us not to change it.”

While the MMRT’s Grade-2 license makes it eligible to host GP2 races, Chandhok revealed that MMSC’s focus will be on hosting the Asian championships.

“We are today the only FIA-accredited track in India. Even the BIC license has expired,” he said. “Today we are certified to host GP2 races. But our ambition for the next year or two is to bring Asian series like the Touring Car Series and a couple of rounds of the Asian Road Racing Championships. I’m more interested in bringing what’s running in Asia and this part of the world, rather than bringing in a GP2 event which would have no relevance.”

Also being developed at MMRT is a full-fledged, permanent rally track measuring 7.5 Kms. The MMSC is working closely with triple Asia-Pacific Rally champion Gaurav Gill to start a driving academy in the near future.