NEW DELHI: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct its elections on March 25 in Goa, BAI general secretary Anup Narang said today.

The decision was taken during BAI's executive council meeting here today.

"The Executive Council met today as the end of year tenure is ending on June 30, so before three months we had to fix a date for the AGM, so that we can have the elections. So unanimously it was decided on March 25," Narang told PTI.

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously nominated as the interim president of BAI on April 23 last after the sudden demise of former president Akhilesh Das Gupta.

Sarma, who is also the president of Assam Badminton Association, is likely to be elected as the next full-time president of BAI.

He also became the president of Assam Cricket Association in June 2016 but had to step down from the post in January last year following a Supreme Court judgement.