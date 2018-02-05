PYEONGCHANG: Boxing could face expulsion from the next Olympics Games if the issues surrounding the sport's governance and finances are not sorted out, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC President Thomas Bach warned on Sunday, “The IOC reserves the right to review the inclusion of boxing in the programs of the Youth Olympics 2018 and Tokyo 2020.”

The committee also said that it may have to resort to freezing all contacts with the sport's governing AIBA, adding, "excluding the ones on a working level..."

AIBA has hit back already by revealing their disappointment at a decision by the IOC to continue their funding suspension, the Daily Star reported.

It added, "AIBA has been ravaged by in-fighting since the last Olympics when judging controversies caused huge embarrassment."