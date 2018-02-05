NEW DELHI: Whenever there was a break in the final between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang, Pullela Gopichand was seen rushing towards his ward to discuss tactics. On the other side, Zhang was seen walking down the court after wiping off the sweat from her face. She had no coach to help or calm her down. But that didn’t matter in the end as she beat the crowd-favourite 21-18, 11-21, 22-20 in the women’s singles final of the India Open on Sunday.

This was the latest in a growing list of finals that Sindhu has lost. Since last year, this was the fourth time she went down in the last stage. After the World Championships, she lost at the Hong Kong Open, Superseries final in Dubai and the India Open where she was the defending champion.

“I am used to this. I was without a coach for seven years. This was the moment of my career,” Zhang said after the win. The 27-year-old, who was born in China and represented Singapore till 2012, moved to USA for better opportunities. This is her first major title and she says that she still can’t afford a coach to travel with her. But her story here is more interesting.

Throughout her time in India, she played with an issue called plantar fasciitis. It is an inflammation of the thick band that connects the heel bone to the toe. However, during her time with Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League, she had requested physio Anand Kumar to help her out during the tournament.

And it worked wonders. If you watch Zhang play, there is not even a slight indication that she is playing with pain. “During the game, she won’t know the pain. She uses an inner sole to ease the pain. But after every match, the swelling is bad and she is in pain,” Anand Kumar, who has also travelled with and helped cricketer Ishant Sharma and tennis star Sania Mirza, said.

After every other Indian lost at this event, Sindhu was the only hope. And perhaps that pressure got to her. On Sunday, Sindhu did not look like the player she usually is. The Olympic silver-medallist made a lot of errors and the choice of some of her strokes was questionable. Losing the first game too had an impact. The momentum was in Zhang’s favour since then. Though she lost the second game by a huge margin, it just wasn’t meant to be for Sindhu. “I think she had more pressure and I had nothing to lose.

The crowd got behind her to beat me and she took more pressure than me. She couldn’t handle that,” Zhang said.

“I know my weaknesses and I try to cover a lot. When I got a chance, I was hitting smashes. Normally, if you watch my game, I don’t really smash a lot. I played like an attacking player today.”

Whether or not Sindhu can break the final jinx in upcoming tournaments remains to be seen. And with lots of tournaments ahead, chief coach Gopichand will have a tough time to figure out what is going wrong.

