NEW DELHI: Barely 19 but already leading a club in a competitive football league, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, far from wilting under pressure, says it is an "honour" to lead Shillong Lajong FC in the I-League.

"I am happy that the coaches selected me and have faith in me to lead the team. It is an honour to lead the club."

It has been a season of starts and stops for Shillong.

They started on a victorious note with two wins on the trot, but some unfavourable results resulted in them lying midtable.

"We have performed well so far but we need to give a much better performance in the remaining matches as the league is getting very competitive."

"Our aim is to collect maximum points from every game but for that, we need to work harder and convert our chances into goals," stated the attacking midfielder.

With a few matches still to go, Lajong would surely like to finish higher up the table.

Samuel's team is on the lookout for goals.

"Goals will help us win games and ultimately we can climb up in the points table. At the moment we are taking one game at a time but we definitely want to end the season on a high and at the top."

Apart from being captain at such a young age, Samuel's freekicks have also caught attention.

"From the time I joined the Lajong Academy, I have been practising a lot under the coaches and I am continuing to do the same. So with practice and hard work, I feel I have become better at taking free kicks," said the youngster.

"I would like to see myself as the best footballer in the country."