CHENNAI: K Umesh of SBOA and M Hansini clinched the titles in the masters category of the Mylapore Sports Trust inter-school table tennis tournament.

Master boys: K Umesh (SBOA) bt Pranav Janakiraman (PS Sr School) 11-6, 11-9, 11-3. Girls: M Hansini (PS Sr School) bt M Pranavi (Anna Adarsh) 11-9, 11-3, 11-8.

Aarathy breaks record

Aarathy Kasturiraj became the fastest skater in India by finishing 300m in 28.03 seconds at the 55th National Roller Skating Championship. She bagged gold in 300m, 15,000m and 10,000m.

Manav sparkles

Manav Patel snared four wickets to help Velammal International School beat DAV Mogappair in the final of Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres U-16 inter-school tournament.

Final: DAV Mogappair 114 in 27.3 ovs (V Srivathsan 36, P Saravanan 3/25, Manav Patel 4/28) lost to Velammal International School 118/6 in 28.2 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 51).



Pranav does it for PSBB

An all-round display by Pranav Kumar (3/16, 53 not out) propelled PSBB Millennium School to a victory over Government School Ashok Nagar, in the Agarwal Vidyalaya inter-school tournament, played at Agarsen college grounds.

Semifinals: Government School Ashok Nagar 145 in 19.4 ovs (Pranav Kumar 3/16) lost to PSBB Millennium 149/4 in 20 ovs (Pranav Kumar 53 n.o, Ramnarayanan 44); Chinmaya Vidyalaya Anna Nagar 113/8 in 20 ovs (Keshav 56) lost to Muslim HSS 115/1 in 15.4 ovs (Elavarasan 52 n.o).

Beach volleyball

Vollys Club is conducting the beach volleyball state championship for men and women at JN Stadium from Sunday. The event is open for all affiliated clubs, institutions and Monday is the last day for entries. For details contact 044-28191241.



Silver for Velammal

Velammal School U-19 kho-kho boys bagged team silver medal in the state-level Bharathiyar Day Games played at St Thomas High School in Tirunelveli. Velammal bagged silver for the fifth year in a row.

sports@newindianexpress.com