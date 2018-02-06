NEW DELHI: England Squash today announced a partnership with Indian body SRFI, aimed at development of coaches and elite players in both countries.

"The collaboration has been established with the key aim of assisting the training of high-performance coaches as well as developing world-class junior and senior squash players in both countries," said the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) in a statement.

Off the court, England Squash and the SRFI will share expertise in sport science and sports medicine.

Keir Worth, CEO at England Squash said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Squash Rackets Federation of India. This partnership will see the start of an exciting and mutually beneficial alliance between our two nations that will boost coach and player development both on and off the court."

SRFI President Debendranath Sarangi added: "To have a collaboration with England, a country where squash made its origin and the sport is steeped in tradition, would mean sharing an experience that goes deep in history. Indian squash can only benefit from this step."