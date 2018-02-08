P Balakrishna Reddy, Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister of Tamil Nadu, at the felicitation function of the 104th sports day of Queen Mary’s College

CHENNAI: M Rushil Kumar’s unbeaten 83 helped St Patrick’s A thrash Don Bosco, Egmore by four wickets in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: DAV Boys SSS 167/9 in 50 ovs (TA Sanjay 34) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 168/5 in 36.2 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 93 n.o). Vidya Mandir SSS A 146/9 in 50 ovs (R Barat Srinivas 40; Lalith Chockalingam 3/32) lost to Chettinad Vidyashram A 147/6 in 45.1 ovs (Pranav Venkatesh 50 n.o, Abhijit Sujan 38 n.o; M Prathik 3/25).

Santhome HSS 131 in 49.5 ovs (S Praveen 3/15) lost to SBOA School & Jr College 132/3 in 41.5 ovs (Karthikeyan 82). Don Bosco MHSS 178 in 50 ovs (SR Athish 44, V Kamalesh Venkat 36, Nayef Ahmed 39) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS A 179/6 in 41.4 ovs (Rushil Kumar 83 n.o)