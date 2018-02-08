MUMBAI: It is easy to lose track as Saurav Ghosal starts on his express train of thought. He speeds from one topic to other, trying to satisfy the journalists’ curiosities. While the words pass in a blur, what remains is his undying enthusiasm and ambition. He’s gone farther than any Indian squash player has, but the 31-year-old has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Especially with the Commonwealth Games just on the horizon, and the Asian Games scheduled for later in the year. These are as big as multi-sports events get for squash since it is still not part of the Olympic charter. And Ghosal has bittersweet memories from the 201­4 editions of both gam­es. While he lost the bronze medal playoffs at the Glas­gow Commonwealth Ga­mes, Ghosal had come heartbreakingly close to a gold in Inch­eon: he lost the final after hav­ing two match points. At 31 th­e chances are shrinking, but Ghosal is not thinking about whether this will be his last shot at glory.

“I don’t want to put myself under that kind of pressure,” said Ghosal, who is the top seed at the Vedanta Indian Squash Open 2018 in Mumbai.

“There are some players who do better with that sort of siege mentality, but not me. I can’t do anything about what happened four years ago. It’s a new event this time; I’m not entitled to winning anything because I got a silver last time. I am playing tournaments every two-three weeks to give myself enough time to recover and have a few training blocks ahead of CWG. That’s all I can do.

“I have been doing well the last 6-7 months and know that I have a realistic shot of winning the whole thing. Last time I went there with trying to scrape through to get a bronze. This time, realistically, it’s hard, but I can win it. I’ve shown in terms of performance that the pedigree is there to do it.”

The CWG, which will be held on the Gold Coast in April, is the tougher of the two assignments with countries from Great Britain, which is a major squash hub, participating. But the 31-year-old has been working hard on his fitness for the past few months and believes he is mentally in a “better place” this time around. He reached his career-high ranking of 14 earlier in the month.

“The field is very strong on the men’s singles (in CWG),” sa­id Ghosal, who will also play the mixed doubles eve­nt with Dipika Pallikal. “Ev­en if I’m a higher seed, I have to beat someone like Nick Matthew, James Wilstrop, Paul Coll in the semis to go to the finals. Each player presents a new challenge. I want to go there to win it.”