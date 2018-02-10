JOHANNESBURG: McLaren executive director Zak Brown has said that he would love to have four-time champion Lewis Hamilton back into the team if the Formula One driver does not confirm a new deal with Mercedes.

With Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes set to expire at the end of the 2018 season, team boss Toto Wolff had recently revealed that the two have entered negotiations over a new contract which would keep the Briton at the team until 2021.

However, till the time Hamilton does not sign any deal, he is technically free to speak to any team.

And Brown insisted that McLaren and almost all other teams would be very interested to rope in Hamilton.

“I don’t think there’s a team in the pitlane that wouldn’t be interested in having Lewis drive for them, us included. If anyone got Lewis, it would be great for the team.He has a great history here and he is very friendly with the shareholders,” Sport24 quoted Hamilton, as saying.

Hamilton, who became a four-time world champion with a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix in October last year, made his F1 debut for McLaren in 2007.

He went on to spend six seasons with McLaren before he eventually joined Mercedes in 2013.