US Olympic Committee, President Larry Probst, left, said the US doesn't want to foil planning for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

PYEONGCHANG: The United States is not seeking to host the 2026 Winter Olympics but is not ruling out a bid for 2030, US Olympic Committee chairman Larry Probst said today.

On the opening day of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Probst indicated the US doesn't want to foil planning for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"We don't currently have any plans to bid for 2026 and we'll keep our options open for 2030," Probst said in South Korea.

He noted issues with sponsor support at wedging another Olympics in ahead of one already set, thanks to a deal last year that also handed Paris the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"It would make things extremely complicated from a financial standpoint for LA and their holding of the Games,"

Probst said.

Asked what might happen if the International Olympic Committee again decided to secure two hosts at the same time, for 2026 and 2030, Probst said: "If the IOC goes down that path we are prepared to have those discussions."