PYEONGCHANG: The blue riband men's downhill, the opening event of the Olympic alpine skiing programme in Pyeongchang, was postponed Sunday because of high winds.

"Due to the strong wind and unfavourable forecast for today, the men's downhill is postponed to another date," the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

"The jury will make a plan for the next days and we will inform as soon as possible," FIS said, adding that the downhill training for the combined event scheduled for Monday had also been cancelled.

It is not the first time Mother Nature has played havoc with the best-laid plans for alpine skiing at the Olympics.

Four years ago in Sochi, the latter part of the programme was rescheduled because of poor weather while the downhill in Vancouver in 2010 was put back two days because of heavy snow and rain.

The downhill at the 1998 Nagano Games was rescheduled on three occasions, also because of heavy snow and rain.