CHENNAI: Anish Bhanwala hasn’t been able to contain his excitement in the last few weeks. Understandably so. A regular 15-year-old, the pistol shooter is the newest talent on the block. “I’m excited,” he tells SS. “I have been training hard to live the moment and give my best.”After making the cut for four World Cups (Mexico, South Korea, USA and Germany) and the Commonwealth Games (Australia), he has been making headlines with plenty of followers, who are anticipating big things from this teenager.

But his big journey has coincided with his preparations for board exams (CBSE Class X). “So far so good, I have been training from 9 am to 1 pm. Then I study,” he says, making it clear that he is not under stress. “It’s tough but I’m sure I can do well.”Anish, who competes in 25m rapid fire pistol, says that he thrives on challenges. That is perhaps one trait which has helped him make rapid strides.

Last year, Anish bagged gold during the Junior World Championships in Suhl with a record mark. During the trials (December 2017), he outdid the likes of Vijay Kumar, shooting 37 in the final, bettering the 35-point world record mark (not ratified by ISSF) set by Italian shooter Riccardo Mazzetti in 2014. “That gave me confidence. I want to gain some experience in the next few months. My aim is to win during Commonwealth Games.”

National junior coach Jaspal Rana knows the value of experience. Having worked with Anish, Rana is delighted to see his ward join the seniors, and hopes that Anish can continue to make the headlines in big competitions. “I’m delighted but it is quite a scary feeling too. I have seen people being on top three-fo­urs ago, and they are nowhere to be se­en now. That’s what I’m wary o­f. I really want him to maintain his level.” Lack of experience should not be a hitch, according to Rana. The Olympian feels that Anish has all the qualities to succeed. “You don’t have to teach him. He is with the seniors on merit. If he continues to work hard and keep focus, he can go a long way.”