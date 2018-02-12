CHENNAI:MAS CC beat Classic CC by three wickets in a First Division TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League game here on Sunday. G Vignesh was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets.

Brief scores: I Division: Classic CC 186 in 37.5 ovs (G Vignesh 4/40) lost to MAS CC 189/7 in 38 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 3/84). II Division: SSCA 115 in 29.5 ovs (E Rajesh 3/20) lost to Thiruvallur CC 116/5 in 23.2 ovs (K Vijayan 3/42). III Division: Lucas TVS RC 153 in 29 ovs (V Santhosh Kumar 5/38) lost to WABCO Ind RC 157/7 in 28.3 ovs (M Chandrasekar 52 n.o, P Barath 4/43).

Jeppiaar champions

Vengatesh’s goal inspired Jeppiaar Engineering College to win over St Joseph’s College, Trichy 1-0 in the final of the 19th Rev Fr LD Murphy football tournament.

Results: Jeppiaar Engineering College 1 (Vengatesh) bt St Joseph’s College, Trichy 0. Third place: Madras Christian College, Chennai 2 (Bebito 2) bt Bishop Heber College, Trichy 0.

Shiva shines

TS Shiva’s unbeaten 60 inspired Harrington Cricket Academy to win over Sethu Baskara MHS by 10 wickets in the Harrington CA inter-academy tournament played at Reddy’s Santosapuram grounds.

Brief scores: Sethu Baskara MHS 119 in 30 ovs (V Sai 51, U Hari 3/11) lost to Harrington CA 124/0 in 17.5 ovs (TS Shiva 60 n.o).

Shabbir bags third title

Tamil Nadu’s Shabbir Dhankot won his third national title at the 28th National Tenpin Bowling Championships. He defeated top-seed Akaash Ashok Kumar of Karnataka (486-474) by 12 pins to achieve the feat.

