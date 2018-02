CHENNAI:R Jashwanth Shreeram’s all-round performance with bat (40) and ball (4/14) guided St Bede’s AIHSS A to victory over St Patrick’s AIHSS A in the semifinals of the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament on Monday.

Brief scores (semifinals): St Patrick’s AIHSS A 153 in 47.4 ovs (C Akshath Pradeep 54, M Rushil Kumar 42, S Mohamed Ali 3/21, R Jashwanth Shreeram 4/14) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 154/3 in 46.2 ovs (Badrinath Annadurai 42 n.o, R Jashwanth Shreeram 40). Don Bosco MHSS 180/9 in 50 ovs (SR Athish 81, T Lalith Chockalingam 3/31) bt Chettinad Vidyashram A 160 in 46.5 ovs (RM Siddarth Kasinathan 40, Pranav Venkatesh 52, R Srinivasan 3/29).

Vels’ Annual Sports Meet

Vels Vidyashram, Pallavaram celebrated its Annual Sports Meet for primary students on February 7. Kids showcased their skills in drills, followed by track and field events, karate and yoga demonstration. Former India volleyball player J Nadarajan, who is also the manager of Indian Overseas Bank, graced the event.

Udhayan’s knock in vain

S Udhayan’s unbeaten 80 went in vain as SK XI lost to Captain CC by five wickets in the First Division TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores (I Division): SK XI 196 in 40.3 ovs (S Udhayan 80 n.o, A Jafarullaha 3/22, P Mathivanan 4/53) lost to Captain CC 199/5 in 41.3 ovs (A Jafarullaha 43 n.o, P Venkatesan 44, K Prabhakaran 3/37). Kallakuruchi CC 115 in 36.4 ovs (V Lakshminarayan 41, V Aravind 3/25, A Kumar 3/18) lost to VRSCET A 118/6 in 39 ovs.

City Police post win

City Police defeated Players Hockey Academy (Adyar) 3-1 in the AS Vedanayagam Memorial state level inter-school hockey tournament for boys, played at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Results: City Police 3 (Parthyban 46’, Raja 53’, Dinesh 54’) bt Players Hockey Academy 1 (Miller 34’).

