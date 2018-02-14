TEHRAN: Iran will play two friendly matches against Greece and Lithuania in early June, Tehran Times daily reported.



The Iranian team will face Greece on June 2 in Turkey and Lithuania six days later in their training camp in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Tehran Times.



Iran have been drawn along with one-time World Cup champions Spain, reigning European champions Portugal and Morocco in Group B in the 2018 World Cup.



They will kick off the competition with a match against Morocco on June 15, Spain in Kazan on June 20 before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Saransk five days later.