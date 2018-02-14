JOHANNESBURG: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas wants to continue being team-mates with Lewis Hamilton as he insists that he clicked really well with the four-time world champion in their first season together.

In 2016, Bottas had signed a one-year deal to replace suddenly-retired Nico Rosberg as Hamilton's new teammate at Mercedes for the 2017 season.

The 28-year-old later extended his stay at Mercedes after a new one-year deal was agreed to by the team.

However, both Mercedes team-mates will now be out of contract at the end of the 2018 season.

While Hamilton is in negotiations with Mercedes over a new contract which would keep the Briton at the team until 2021, Bottas will have to earn a new contract.

"For me, it's good for Lewis to continue. I clicked well with him, and he's a quick driver and a challenge,” Sport24 quoted Bottas, as saying.

The Finnish driver believes the best argument in favour of Mercedes retaining his services for the upcoming season is to win convincingly for them in 2019.

“The best contract argument [for me] is to win as many races as possible,” he added.

Bottas first season with the German team saw him winning the first three races, but the Finnish driver was largely outplayed by Hamilton who bagged nine wins in 2017 to eventually clinch his fourth Formula One title.