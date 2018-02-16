NEW DELHI: In a major boost to Indian hockey, the Odisha government has decided to sponsor the national men’s and women’s teams for the next five years.

Unveiling the logo on the team jersey in a function organised by Hockey India in New Delhi on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “We are delighted to have this association and want to thank Hockey India for giving us this chance. In Odisha, hockey is not just a sport, it is a way of life. This is Odisha’s gift to the nation.”

Odisha has had a history of producing some of the country’s finest hockey players. The state serves as home to around 60 national players and 10 Olympians. The current vice-captain of the men’s hockey team, Dipsan Tirkey, also hails from the state. Bhubaneswar will host the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup later this year.

President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra thanked the Odisha CM and his government for supporting the game. He also lauded the government’s efforts in upgrading the stadiums in time for the World Cup later this year. “I also request the Odisha government to set up a high-performance centre for athletes so our medal tally in the Olympics can rise,” he added.

The event was attended by current members of the men’s and women’s team and former captains like Dhanraj Pillay, Dilip Tirkey and Viren Rasquinha.

Pillay said he was most excited to play in Odisha during his days. “The crowds in Odisha come out in huge numbers to watch the game. It was always a pleasure to play there,” he said. Rasquinha heaped praises on the Odisha crowd, terming them as informed and aware.

“In Odisha, the crowds cheer for the game and not for a particular side,” he said and added that the upcoming World Cup would be the best platform for the team to fulfil a dream that has remained unachieved since 1975. Tirkey, while emphasising the love for hockey that Odisha had, recalled an incident where he had seen a 58-year-old man enthusiastically play hockey.

Current captain of the men’s team Mandeep Singh said that his team was pumped up for the World Cup and the fact that it was being held in Odisha only boosted their chances. “We only have one goal of lifting the trophy. We have some important tournaments like the Sultan Azlan Shah, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games before the World Cup. Our aim is to wins medals there and thus go into the World Cup high on confidence,” he said.

Captain of the women’s team Rani Rampal said crowds in Bhubaneswar and Odisha motivates the team to play better. “We play with a different energy and intensity in Odisha,” she said and added that this was evident when huge crowds turned up for the World League finals in 2017 despite heavy rain.

