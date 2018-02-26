CHENNAI:Coimbatore rode on former India U-19 player S Radhakrishnan’s 53 to defeat Tiruppur by 117 runs in the TNCA U-23 inter-district tournament on Sunday. Kanchipuram DCA sealed a comfortable 8-wicket victory over Dindigul DCA.

Brief scores: Coimbatore DCA 249 in 48.3 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 53, C Hari Nishanth 49, T Hemanth Kumar 3/42, R Vignesh 3/45, D Sudhan 3/48) bt Tiruppur DCA 132 in 43.5 ovs (D Gowrishankar 55, M Abhinav 4/25, S Mohanprasath 3/12, C Harinishaanth 3/33); Tirunelveli DCA 170 in 46.5 ovs (AP Ananth Kumar 51, S Jaswanth 5/40, P Ezhilarasan 3/27) bt Salem DCA 154 in 42 ovs (A Jawahar 3/19); Dindigul DCA 47 in 17.5 ovs (S Arun 3/20) lost to Kanchipuram DCA 50/2 in 11.1 ovs; Madurai DCA 137 in 48.3 ovs (R Divakar 4/17, RM Seshan Muthu 4/21) bt Thiruvallur DCA 129 in 37.3 ovs (V Sornakaleeswaran 4/30, T Ramesh Thangaraj 3/19).

Sabari shines

M Sabari Prabhu’s 73 runs and a four-wicket haul ensured Pattabiram CA a 71-run victory against Korattur CC in the TNCA-Thiruavallur District Cricket Association in the Second Division league.

Brief scores: II Division: Pattabiram CA 175 in 27.3 ovs (M Sabari Prabhu 73, N Ashwin, Swaminathan 4/39) bt Korattur CC 104 in 24.1 ovs (M Sabari Prabhu 4/51); Aththis CC 177/9 in 30 ovs lost to United CC 181/3 in 27.5 ovs (A Murali 67, E Surrendar 50).

Mathana & Aravind win

The pair of Mathana Kumar and fellow-rider Aravind Balakrishnan, representing Honda Ten10 Racing team, emerged overall champions in the AVT Gold Cup Million Endurance Race for two-wheelers at the MMRT circuit, here on Sunday. Kishor VS and Antony Peter (Apex Racing Academy) finished second overall ahead of Honda Ten10 Racing team’s Senthil Kumar and AS Alexander. All three podium pairs completed 41 laps.