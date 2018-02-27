LONDON: British boxer Scott Westgarth died after falling ill in the aftermath of winning an English light-heavyweight title eliminator bout on Saturday.

Westgarth, who was 31, was rushed to hospital following his victory over Dec Spellman but died in the early hours of Sunday morning, the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed.

"God bless Scott Westgarth. To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words," the show's promoter Stefy Bull posted on Twitter.

Just heard news about Scott Westgarth not doing good. This sport is not a joke. My last fight I collapsed with exhaustion in a epic fight and it’s a thin line. I respect every man that steps in the ring. I’m sending nothing but love and prayers to Scott and his family. — Leon Mckenzie (@LeonMckenzie1) February 25, 2018

Dec, I hope your not putting an ounce of blame on yourself mate. Great fight from start to finish, but that’s irrelevant now. We all hope and pray Scott pulls through. Tough times for all involved, yourself included. It appears the whole boxing community is praying for the best. — Andy Evans (@AndyEv_) February 25, 2018

"RIP lad, thoughts go out to your family and your team, it's been the hardest few days I've had to endure. No idea what to do moving forward."

Spellman also paid his respects.

"Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words," he said on Twitter. "Continue to pray for Scott's family and the people close to him rest easy my friend."

