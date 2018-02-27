MUMBAI: Unconquered since making his debut on the Pro Circuit, celebrated Indian boxer Vijender Singh is likely to compete for his third title in April and go for his maiden World title by the end of this year.

Vijender, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, said he is targetting Commonwealth title.

"We are planning the next bout for April-May but we have not decided anything right now. I am going for the Commonwealth title this season, so it will take time. It's not easy, that just go there and win it. We are planning for UK," Vijender said on the sidelines of TOISA awards here.

The Indian boxer, the current WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion, said he would like to add a World title in his kitty.

"I have got two (belts) now, going for a third one. Hopefully, end of this year we will go for world title. My world ranking is six or seven right now, so I can challenge even the No 1. But I need one more fight before the world title."

The 32-year-old Haryana boxer said he is more comfortable competing in India for obvious reasons.

"It's very easy, very comfortable. I am the boss, I can do anything, if I want to fight in March I can do that or fight in December if I want to. I am the superstar. But in the amateur boxing, we have to schedule according to the world body's calendar. In Pro, there's no schedule," Vijender said.

The tall and dashing boxer said he was not following the Indian boxers' progress much but he is sure thet are "doing good right now.



