TN women go down to Kerala Kerala women entered the final of the 66th National Senior Volleyball Championship after breezing past neighbours Tamil Nadu in straight sets at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode on Monday. Kerala were never really troubled by the Tamil Nadu women until the third and final set where they ran the hosts close before Kerala sealed their superiority by taking the decider 25-21. The hosts who were runners-up from last season had taken a 2-0 lead by winning the first two sets 25-14 and 25-17 with minimal pressure from the opponents. They will now face the winners of the semifinal between reigning champions Railways and Maharashtra to be played on Tuesday.

KOZHIKODE : It was a gruelling match in front of a vociferous capacity crowd for last year’s runners-up Railways against Services in the semifinal of the 66th National Senior Volleyball Championship at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kozhikode on Monday. Railways had taken the first set 25-17 with ease, but Services gave them a real scare forcing the second set down to the wire — won by the Railways 32-30! That fightback and the ultimate disappointment seemed to have knocked the wind out the Services as the third and final set was more of a formality with the runners-up lived up to the billing winning it 25-14.

They are in the final of yet another nationals and it was Sinnadu Prabagaran who was once again the architect of Railways’ victory. While his teammates showed signs of pressure with Services stubborn, the former India captain remained a cool customer and his powerful smashes and clever placements, in the end, was the difference between the two semifinalists. “You might not realise it looking at the scorecard, but it was a very difficult match. We tried our best to wrap up that second set, but they kept on coming back. I think if they had won that set, the pressure would have been on us and it could have gone either way,” said Prabagaran who barely hides his emotion on the court.

The 28-year-old is one of the seniormost players in this Railways squad and he feels it is his job to rise and inspire his teammates during situations like the ones on Monday. “We have a young team and players like me and Manu are the only few players who have the experience. So, there is always a responsibility to do that,” Prabagaran said. Prabagaran, who was named the India captain for the 2015 Asian Volleyball Championship in Tehran at the age of 25, is also itching to return to national duty. “It is always a matter of great pride to play for India and we haven’t had the opportunity to do that recently. But there is the Asian Games coming up in Indonesia where we want to do our best,” said the Chennai lad.

Through to the final, Kerala or Tamil Nadu will be their opponents on Tuesday as they look to win their third national title in four years — having won in 2014 and 2015 as well. “Kerala will be a tougher opponent, but playing against my home state Tamil Nadu will be equally wonderful. Either way, we want the winners’ medal around our necks,” Prabagaran said. adwaidh@newindianexpress.com

