LONDON: WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves announced on Monday he was having shoulder surgery but hopes to fight in a delayed World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final against Callum Smith.

Groves, 29, who secured a unanimous points win over fellow British fighter Chris Eubank Jnr at the Manchester Arena earlier this month, described the procedure as "minor".

The 29-year-old dislocated his left shoulder during the final round of a convincing victory, casting doubt on his ability to be ready for the match-up with compatriot Smith that had been scheduled for June 2 at London's 02 Arena.

"This morning I go in for a minor operation on my injured shoulder," Groves wrote on Twitter. "The good news is I'll be fit to fight in the final in July. We will be applying for a one-month extension and are hopeful of securing this."

Partly because of his status as the world's leading super-middleweight and his long-term relationship with WBSS promoters Sauerland, Groves is expected to be granted that extension.

If he is not, alternative opponents, including Eubank Jnr and James DeGale, would be considered as replacements in the final against Smith.