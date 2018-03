CHENNAI: CromBest’s left-arm spinner R Alexander picked up six wickets to help his side dismiss TI Cycles for 114 in the TNCA Senior Divison League match at Murugappa Grounds. In reply, CromBest were 114 for the loss of six wickets at stumps. In another match, India Pistons rode on GV Vignesh’s 133 (in pic) to end the day at 258 for 2 against Vijay CC. Vignesh and Akshay stitched a 201-run partnership for the second wicket. At MRF—Pachaiyappa’s, G Hanuma Vihari’s blistering 103 and S Swaminathan’s 55 helped Young Stars score 305/9 against Globe Trotters.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At IC–Guru Nanak: India Pistons 258/2 in 92 ovs (GV Vignesh 133, Akshay V Srinivasan 85 n.o) vs Vijay CC. At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Young Stars 305/9 in 90 ovs (G Hanuma Vihari 103, Sunil Sam 5/91 vs Globe Trotters. At MAC: Nelson 210/1 in 90 ovs (S Karthik 84 n.o, Robin Bist 88 n.o) vs Grand Slam. Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: UFCC, T Nagar 255/7 in 90 ovs (Rohan S Kunnummel 87, R Aushik Srinivas 3/57) vs Jolly Rovers. At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 114 in 51.5 ovs (R Alexandar 6/48) vs CromBest 114/6 in 36 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 3/54). At SSN: Alwarpet 175 in 57 ovs (Abhishek Tanwar 63 n.o, Vignesh Kannan 5/58) vs AG’s Office 98/3 in 33 ovs.

TN girls out for 38

Rameshwari picked four wickets for one run as Karnataka hammered Tamil Nadu by 114 runs in the BCCI South Zone U-23 (women) limited overs tournament played at Hyderabad. Batting first, Karnataka made 153 with D Vrinda scoring a even 50. In reply, Tamil Nadu were rocked early by Karnataka, and only Manju Ganesan managed to reach double figures as they eventually folded for a meagre 38.

Brief scores: Karnataka 152/9 in 50 ovs (D Vrinda 50) bt Tamil Nadu 38 in 26.3 ovs (Rameshwari 4/1). Pts: Karnataka 4, TN 0.

Nandagopal shines

J Nandagopal’s 41 helped Asan College get the better of KCS Nadar by 17 runs in the SIVET inter–collegiate T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Asan College 158/6 in 20 ovs (B Shanker 30, J Nandagopal 41, J Jerome 3/38, J Ganesan 3/14) bt KCS Nadar 141/5 in 20 ovs; Margregorius 110/7 in 20 ovs (V Madan 43, Riyazuddin 3/21) bt New College 78 in 17.5 ovs (Naveen Raj 4/5); Vel’s College 122 in 19.5 ovs (Boobal 64, Ansari 3/25, Khalid 3/10) lost to QMC 123/7 in 19 ovs (Nelson 35, Boopal 3/3).

SSNCE enter semis

SSNCE blanked Sri Sairam Engineering 3-0 to cruise into semifinals of the SSN inter-college football championship.

Results: Quarterfinals: Sathyamangalam bt Sastra University, Thanjavur 4-3; SSNCE bt Sri Sairam Engineering College 3-0; VIT, Chennai bt Rajalakshmi Engineering College 1-0; RIT, Chennai bt Loyola ICAM, Chennai 3-1.