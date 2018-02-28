KOCHI: Siddhanth Thingalaya is a few days away from making history. When he takes to the track in Birmingham on March 3, he will become the first Indian athlete to partake in 60m hurdles in the World Indoor Athletics Championship. For one who still carries the pangs of not being able to make it to the Olympics, Birmingham would serve as an ideal venue to kickstart the season that has some major competitions in the pipeline.

Competing against some of the best in the business like Christian Coleman, Ronnie Baker and Bingtian Su, a podium finish seems an improbable task. But Sid, as he is known in the athletics circle, felt the indoor competition could help him improve his technique and speed — something that can keep him in good stead for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Tokyo is my ultimate aim. All this work I am doing is done with Tokyo in mind. Indoor race is good to improve the start off the block. Moreover, I will get to know my rivals better as the ones racing here would be also turning up for the next Olympics,” the 27-year-old said.

The cut off for the competition was 7.70 seconds and Thingalaya clocked it precisely at a competition in Seattle last year. Despite this, he was kept on his toes as the Athletics Federation of India forwarded his entry only on the final day, February 20. The 27-year-old felt if his entry was confirmed earlier, he could have planned his training accordingly.

“I’ve been writing to them for some time, reminding about the event. By February 16, I relentlessly began sending missives to them alerting them that time was running out. By 20 it was done,” the Mumbai-based athlete said.

He felt AFI might have inadvertently delayed his case because they were busy preparing for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Indoors. However, this lapse has cost him dearly as he won’t be able to take along his US coach Gary Cablayan to Birmingham.

“Forget about my coach, even I had to rush to get my UK visa ready. Since there is no UK consulate in Los Angeles where I am right now, I had to approach the one in New York and is yet to get the visa,” he said.

After finishing off the Birmingham sojourn, he will reach India on March 6 to take part in the Federation Cup to be held in Patiala. The event, to be held from March 5-8, is the final selection trial for the Commonwealth Games, but the national record holder in 110m hurdles felt he was focussing more on the Asian Games as there was enough time left for him to fine-tune his techniques.

The AFI has made it mandatory for athletes to partake in the Federation Cup and that has put him in a spot of bother as he won’t be getting any rest in between the Birmingham and Patiala events. However, the bigger worry for him is fund constraints. He is training abroad on his own and would like to see some corporate houses coming to his support. “Would be really helpful if anyone comes forward,” he added.

