KOZHIKODE: The 66th National Senior Volleyball Championship in Kozhikode is a return to where it began for Kerala’s Vibin M George. It was in this city some 18 years ago that he fell in love with the game. A few months later, he would return here to receive his first formal training in this sport.

So, it only seems fitting that the coastal city should witness the spiker wear the Kerala jersey for the final time. “It was a painful decision to make, but the final against Railways (on Wednesday) will be the last time I will play for Kerala,” said Vibin, who has represented the state and national teams during the last two decades.

“I used to travel for more than an hour after school to watch Kerala play in the 2000 nationals. We watched players like S Gopinath and Kishore Kumar in awe as they emerged as champions. That is what inspired me to take up volleyball,” said Vibin, who joined the SAI centre in Kozhikode in 2002.

Vibin went on to play over 100 matches for Kerala, and has featured in international tournaments like the Asian Championship, Commonwealth Games, SAF Games and Asia Cup. “But I think winning a bronze at the Asian level after a gap of 24 years — at the 2010 Asian Cup in Iran — was my high point. Not to mention last year’s national title with Kerala,” said the former India captain.

In the two decades, Vibin has seen a shift in game’s style, from speed to power. “Earlier, we used to have a lot of combinations. But as reach of the blockers has increased, we have shifted to a power game. Much like in Europe, we now see a lot of high balls followed by powerful smashes.”

However, Vibin has not given up the sport altogether. “I will continue playing for BPCL, my department team, as long as my body allows me to. I think I have a few more years in me before I think of a future plan, maybe coaching.”

On Tuesday, Vibin was pivotal as Kerala overcame Tamil Nadu 25-22, 30-28, 25-22 to ensure a repeat of last year’s final in Chennai. He is hoping to lift his fourth national title on Wednesday. “This is a balanced team with a mix of youth and experience. But Railways will be a tough challenge.”

Railways women set to defend title

Holders Railways cruised into the women’s final after thrashing Maharashtra 25-8, 25-14, 25-18. With experienced campaigners, Railways are favourites to lift the title and will face hosts Kerala.

