CHENNAI: With the rise of the new brigade, Parupalli Kashyap was falling behind. Set back by injuries and the toll they take on the game at the top level, his world ranking suffered. The bunch of Srikanths and Prannoys pushed him to the background.

Considering this, triumph at the Austrian Open on Sunday could not have come at a better time for Kashyap. It was a BWF International Challenge Series event, below the Superseries or Grand Prix levels, but the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion is more than happy. The win confirms that he can still do it. “This outing was very important for my confidence after being in and out for long due to injuries. This is a stepping stone and I am very happy that I could do it. I don’t consider this victory to be easy, as it is really tough to win any tournament,” Kashyap told Express.

The last of Kashyap’s two Grand Prix Gold titles came in 2015, at the Syed Modi International. Having lost a Grand Prix Gold final at the US Open to HS Prannoy last year, he ended a three-year wait for an international crown. Although Kashyap is World No 44 after beating World No 126 June Wei Cheam of Malaysia in the final, he will not be at the CWG in April. He has not made the cut.

“Being a defending champion, I had aimed at another gold medal in CWG 2018. But life is not always like how we think. The comeback time from injuries was long and that affected my selection. Now after winning a title, I think I am ready to play top players. By the end of this year, I will try to make it to the top 10 and get ready for big tournaments,” said the 31-year-old, who missed a World Championship semifinal berth and a medal by a whisker in 2013.

Speaking about Vienna, the former World No 6 said, “When I entered the tournament I was not in great form. I had not won anything for three years and for the past six months, had not played against any top player. I knew it would be tough. Mentally, I had to cross many barriers. So I prepared accordingly. After India Open, I had two weeks and trained strategically for the Austrian Open.”

Now that the monkey is off his back, Kashyap can forget the bad days. “Coming back from my shoulder injury in PBL 2017 and recovering totally took a lot of time. In the past two-and-a-half years, only the last three months I could practise without any injury layoff. But now I feel I am back on track,” said the player supported by Olympic Gold Quest.

“OGQ gave financial support throughout the period of my injury. And they have been critical of me for my lacklustre performances as well. My physios travelled with me whenever required and took very good care of me,” added Kashyap.

