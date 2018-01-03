CHENNAI: V Sathya’s 4 for 19 helped PSPB KK Nagar to beat Lady Andal by nine wickets in the DB-MRF Diamond Jubilee inter-school U-16 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Union Christian 78 in 22 ovs (M Kushal 3/8; ABI Roshan 3/16) lost to Don Bosco Stars, Egmore 80/0 in 10.2 ovs (Yuvaraj Jajswal 33 n.o, SR Athish 31 n.o). Lady Andal 79 in 28 ovs (V Sathya 4/19) lost to PSBB KK Nagar 80/1 in 8.1 ovs (S Rohan 34 n.o, AB Diyash 30 n.o).

Dillibabu scalps six

C Dillibabu’s 6 for 48 went in vain as Aththis CC lost to Mugappair CC by 17 runs in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Mugappair CC 173 in 30 ovs (S Vikram 56, A Sulthan 40; C Dillibabu 6/48) bt Aththis CC 156/7 in 30 ovs (BM Balu Rajkumar 77 n.o, S Sourav 31, N Sandeep 3/40). Thiruthani CC 176/8 in 30 ovs (R Manikandan 55, M Lingan 32; M Nagarajan 3/38) bt Autolec ERC 72 in 20.3 ovs (P Vickram 4/35, M Lingan 3/15). III Division: WABCO Ind RC 131 in 27.4 ovs (M Chandrasekar 38; Sailesh Prabhakaran 3/50, M Kumar 3/14) bt Sri Vaishnavi CC 91 in 25.4 ovs (LM Saravana Sundar 4/19, SS Sadagopan 3/28).

Velammal bag silver

Velammal Mogappair campus boys kho-kho team won a silver medal in the inter-district kho-kho championship organised by Holy Spirit Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kallayarkoil Sivagangai and Tamil Nadu State Kho–Kho Association. R Rupesh was adjudged the best all-rounder for his exemplary show.