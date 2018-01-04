Chinmaya ride on Abishek ton
CHENNAI: V Abishek’s unbeaten 160 paved the way for Don Bosco to thrash Chinmaya Vidyalaya by 229 runs in the DB-MRF Diamond Jubilee inter-school U-16 cricket tournament in Chennai on Wednesday.
He found an able ally in John Samuvel Abishek, who chipped in with 79. Chinmaya were bundled out for 68. In another match held on the same day, Arjun P Murthy struck an unbeaten 85 to guide Chettinad Vidyasaram to a seven-wicket victory against Velammal International. Adirhyanathan picked up a four-for for the winning team.
Brief scores: Don Bosco 297/5 in 30 ovs (V Abishek 160 n.o, John Samuvel Abishek 79) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya 68 in 23 ovs. Velammal International 161 in 23 ovs (Gauran Patel 44, Sumesh 36; Adirhyanathan 4/27) lost to Chettinad Vidyasaram 162/3 in 23.4 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 85 n.o). St Michael Academy 90 in 27.3 ovs lost to PS Senior MHSS 91/1 in 14.1 ovs (Anirudh Seshadri 43 n.o, Mithun 31 n.o). Vidya Mandir SSS 91 in 24.3 ovs lost to St Bede’s HSS 93/1 in 11.5 ovs (S Rithik Easwaran 48 n.o). Dominic Savio 76 in 21.5 ovs (S Jeevan 3/17) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 77/2 in 13.1 ovs (S Raja Ganapathy 44). Santhome HSS 136 in 28.5 ovs (Sai Sudharshan 71 n.o; U Udesh Milan 3/21) lost to Nellai Nadar MHSS 141/3 in 24 ovs (C Saffin 52; Sanjeev Kumar 3/21).
Chess tourney
Chennai District Chess Association (CDCA) will conduct the Rachel Paranjothy Memorial women’s chess tournament at Ethiraj College on January 12 and 13. Entry fee is `100. Entries close on January 8. For details, contact CDCA joint secretary: 9444285482. E-mail: cdca64@gmail.com.