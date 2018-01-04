CHENNAI: V Abishek’s unbeaten 160 paved the way for Don Bosco to thrash Chinmaya Vidyalaya by 229 runs in the DB-MRF Diamond Jubilee inter-school U-16 cricket tournament in Chennai on Wednesday.

He found an able ally in John Samuvel Abishek, who chipped in with 79. Chinmaya w­e­re bun­dled ­out for 68. I­n another match held on the same day, Arjun P Murthy struck an unbeaten 85 to guide Chettinad Vidyasaram to a seven-wicket victory against Velammal International. Adirhyanathan picked up a four-for for the winning team.

Brief scores: Don Bosco 297/5 in 30 ovs (V Abishek 160 n.o, John Samuvel Abishek 79) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya 68 in 23 ovs. Velammal International 161 in 23 ovs (Gauran Patel 44, Sumesh 36; Adirhyanathan 4/27) lost to Chettinad Vidyasaram 162/3 in 23.4 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 85 n.o). St Michael Academy 90 in 27.3 ovs lost to PS Senior MHSS 91/1 in 14.1 ovs (Anirudh Seshadri 43 n.o, Mithun 31 n.o). Vidya Mandir SSS 91 in 24.3 ovs lost to St Bede’s HSS 93/1 in 11.5 ovs (S Rithik Easwaran 48 n.o). Dominic Savio 76 in 21.5 ovs (S Jeevan 3/17) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 77/2 in 13.1 ovs (S Raja Ganapathy 44). Santhome HSS 136 in 28.5 ovs (Sai Sudharshan 71 n.o; U Udesh Milan 3/21) lost to Nellai Nadar MHSS 141/3 in 24 ovs (C Saffin 52; Sanjeev Kumar 3/21).

Chess tourney

Chennai District Chess Association (CDCA) will conduct the Rachel Paranjothy Memorial women’s chess tournament at Ethiraj College on January 12 and 13. Entry fee is `100. Entries close on January 8. For details, contact CDCA joint secretary: 9444285482. E-mail: cdca64@gmail.com.