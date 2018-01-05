THE HAGUE: The Dutch member of the International Olympic Committee resigned on Friday amid mounting pressure over a domestic violence incident.

Former government minister Camiel Eurlings, 44, said he was stepping down a week after he issued a public apology for the incident involving his former partner Tessa Rolink.

"It is with much pain that I resign as a member of the IOC, the best voluntary work in the world," he said in a statement.

His belated apology last week over the 2015 incident served only to ignite more criticism of the former head of Dutch carrier KLM from former sports personalities, officials and politicians who urged him to resign from his position on the powerful IOC that he has held since 2013.

In an interview with the Dutch newspaper NLD last Saturday Eurlings apologised for what he described as "mutual pushing match" with his ex-partner and said he had underestimated the impact the incident would have on public opinion.

Eurlings was Dutch minister of transport, public works and water management from 2007 to 2010 and was CEO of KLM in 2013-2014.

"I deplore how things have happened. The talk about me takes attention away from where it should be focused, on sport and the athletes," he said.

"I thank the IOC for the confidence they have placed in me, it has always supported me, even in this difficult period."