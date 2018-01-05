BIRMINGHAM: As many as four Indians have reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing British Junior Open Squash here, with at least one semi-final spot assured.

The Indian boys have made it to the last eight stage in two age categories.

India is assured of a semi-final spot in the boys U-17 section where Tushar Shahani and Saksham Choudhary, both seeded 9/16, will face each other later today.

But there are chances of a couple of more semi-final spots. Neel Joshi, seeded 3/4, has also reached the quarters as has Arnaav Sareen, seeded 17/32, both in the U-15 section.

Tushar, Saksham, Neel and Arnaav had impressive runs.

Both Tushar and Saksham beat higher seeded opponents on their way to quarter-finals.

Tushar's victims were Harish Qasim of Pakistan (9-11 10- 12 11-9 11-8 11-8) in the second round after a bye in the first. Then he got past Juan Carlos (Mexico) 11-9 12-10 11-5 before getting the better of 5/8 seed Lewis Anderson of England 11-9 11-7 5-11 6-11 11-1 in the pre-quarters.

Sakshamhad too had a bye in the first round and then got past Jake Creaven of Ireland 11-4 11-6 11-0 and then defeated Sam Buckley of Ireland 11-6 13-11 10-12 11-5. In the pre- quarters he beat Shahrul Izham Nurhaqiem of Malaysia 11-4 6-11 16-14 4-11 11-6.

Neel, on the other hand, had a smooth run. He enjoyed a first round bye and then downed Dominic Bayley of England 11-3 11-3,11-2 before getting past Dylan Moran of Ireland 11-3 11-5 11-1. In the pre-quarters, he ousted the 9/16 seed Seifeldin Shams of Egypt 11-9 11-8 11-7.

Arnaav, however, had a fight hard. He had a bye in the first round and then beat Farid Farrag of Czech Republic 11-4 11-2 11-1. He next beat Shaam Ghambir of USA 11-6 11-3 8-11 10-12 11-8 before getting the better of England's Alhassan Khalil 11-9 16-14 11-7. PTI SSC SSC .

