MUMBAI: Pro Wrestling League debutants Veer Marathas have vowed to pump in every penny they raise from the championship, including all the sponsorship money, back into the sport.

"Maharashtra is a natural home for wrestling. Our first international champions have come from here. We want to take the sport back to its former glory," franchise co-owner Ranjit Saxena said.

India's first individual medal winner in the Olympics Games, KD Jadhav, in fact was born in Goleshwar, Maharasthra.

Ravi Jain, another co-owner, underlining his vision for the sport, said that the Veer Marathas would set up wrestling academies in places like Sholapur and Aurangabad that have a well-known affinity to wrestling.

"We are delighted to be part of the Marathas," the team's champion player Praveen Rana said.

"We are also grateful to have such gracious owners, who have come into the sport to promote it, rather than for any commercial reasons," he added.