CHENNAI: World No 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who represents Bengaluru Blasters in the PBL, is happy to be in the city for the Chennai leg of the league that starts on Friday. Axelsen, who won his first international senior title at the age of 16 (2010), is the star attraction of the league.

It was in the same year when the 24-year-old won the BWF World Junior Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico. From then on, it has been a steady climb for the tall and athletic youngster.

The highlight of his career came last year when he defeated China great Lin Dan to win the BWF World Championships held in Glasgow, Scotland. Ranked No 1 since September last year, Axelsen is looking to live up to the expectations that comes with that tag.

“There is certainly pressure being the World No 1. I really feel good about it. There are lot of expectations here with my team Bengaluru Blasters. I just want to go and enjoy my game,’’ Axelsen told Express.

Hours of training behind the scenes has helped the Danish player to reach the pinnacle of the sport. “A lot of hard work and training helped me a lot in winning the World Championships. The confidence I gained over the years, playing various tournaments, also pushed me forward,’’ explained Axelsen, who bagged a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.

India’s badminton legend Prakash Padukone and a host of other players were known for their flair. The fans would drool over a drop shot or a lob, but today it is all about all-round play. Axelsen himself prefers to play with aggression.

“We have trained for this (power play). I have come prepared for the tournament. My style is all about it (power play). But I believe that one has to excel in all-round play in order to be the best in the world,’’ said the Odense born player.

Bengaluru have 11 points from their two games. They will be up against North Eastern Warriors next. “It will be another test. We will look to focus more on rallies,’’ said Axelsen. Chennai Smashers are the defending champions and Axelsen feels they are one of the teams to beat.

“Chennai is a good side. It is hard to predict who will win the title, they have a good chance.”

Having played world over, how does he find the quality of PBL? “It is one of the best leagues in the world. There are so many good players and it is well organised,’’ he said.

In the last year or so, there has been a massive surge in the fortunes of Indian badminton. He credited national coach Pullela Gopichand for impressive returns. “They (India) have pretty good coaches and Gopichand is also doing a very good job. Badminton is growing more popular and many kids will join the sport. The fact that he knows the top players from the start of their careers is a big plus. He is the one who has instilled self-belief in many shuttlers here,’’ Axelsen remarked.

Mumbai beat Awadhe

Despite wins from Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, Awadhe Wariors lost to Mumbai Rockets 1-4 in Lucknow. Saina rallied to pull off a 8-15, 15-10, 15-13 (2-1 on points) victory over Mumbai’s World No 11 Beiwen Zhang . Srikanth beat Son Wan-ho 15-13, 13-15, 15-4 (2-1) of Mumbai.