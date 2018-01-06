KOCHI: Putting a spanner in Indian racewalking team’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games, two senior walkers have been expelled from the national camp. Olympian and 50km national record holder Sandeep Kumar and veteran Chandan Singh were thrown out by the Sports Authority of India on Thursday for ‘indiscipline’, while three other prominent athletes have been issued warnings, trusted sources told Express.

The duo along with Manish Rawat, Devender Singh and Jitender Singh has been at loggerheads with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after the quintet raised reservations against training under Russian coach Alexander Artsybashev, alleging that he was not paying them any attention post Rio Olympics. “Ever since returning from Rio, he has been neglecting us and started playing politics in the camp. Because of that, our performance dipped in the World Championship. We had alerted the federation, but they didn’t act on that. Our names were removed from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) also,” they had written to the sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a copy of which is with Express.

As the rift between the athletes and the coach deepened, the Russian stopped training them for the last two weeks and the walkers have been on their own at SAI, Bengaluru. Sandeep said the decision to expel him was taken at the behest of the coach and that would affect his preparation for CWG and Asian Games.

“I’ve been doing well for the last one year. I had set a national record in 50km and won gold in the Federation Cup and Inter-state Championship. But because we complained, we’ve been thrown out and our names are not on the TOPS list. This is an injustice,” Sandeep reacted.

The quintet, on their part, had requested SAI, sports ministry and the AFI to include either Army Sports Institute coach Surendar Mavi or Uttarakhand’s Anoop Bisht in the camp. But both names were ultimately rejected and Sandeep said it happened because of the Russian coach’s interference.

Meanwhile, chief coach Bahadur Singh justified the expulsion, saying that those who are in the camp but don’t want to train with the coach should be thrown out. “The news of expulsion of the duo is true. If they are in the camp, they should train with the coaches there. These two, however, were not willing to do so. They wanted coaches from outside the camp to help them. How can that demand be justified?” asked Singh.

shan.as@newindianexpress