Chennai Smashers’ PV Sindhu during her clash against World No 1 and Ahmedabad Smash Masters shuttler Tai Tzu-ying, in Chennai on Saturday | D Sampathkumar

CHENNAI: And it finally happened. PV Sindhu played for Chennai Smashers in Chennai. And for the 22-year-old, it was a home debut worth remembering as she beat World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying in a closely contested encounter.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium was packed on Saturday. Everybody cheered at the top of their voices. The DJ took advantage of that by playing peppy Tamil numbers. Towards the right, some of the players too were moving to the beats before the first game started.

While Chennai Smashers had the likes of Chris Adcock and Brice Leverdez, the crowd was there to see and support one person: PV Sindhu. Speaking to some of them, Express found that most were there to see the Olympic silver-medallist in action, and did not even know the other names.

A badminton league like this is new to Chennai. But the crowd did not disappoint. Every point by the home team received great applause. “I am here to see Sindhu. She is an Olympic medallist. This is the first time we are getting to see her live and it is very exciting. I saw her on TV during the Olympics,” said a young fan.

When asked about the other players, some of them managed to name two or three Indian players, including HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth.

Sindhu had gotten the better of Tai during the Olympics in Rio. But since then, Tai has been on great run. Sindhu was not bad either. She was one of the key performers for India last year.

But that’s all in the past. In Chennai, the match between the two was a nail-biter. Sindhu started in dominating fashion and won 15-11. Her Ahmedabad Smash Masters rival hit back and took the second game 10-15.

At times, both players looked very casual. Sindhu’s body language did not exhibit her usual aggressiveness either. But that changed in the third game.

The match was close and both proved why they are the best. They lived up to their team names, hitting some fierce smashes. But Sindhu had the last laugh as she beat Tai 15-12. After the win Sindhu waved and acknowledged the crowd. “I am very happy to beat her. The support was fantastic.”

Results (Chennai scores first): Chris Adcock/Lee Yang 13-15, 12-15 lost to Lee Chun Hei Reginald/Kidambi Nandagopal; PV Sindhu bt Tai Tzu Ying 15-11, 10-15, 15-12; Brice Leverdez (T) lost to Sourabh Verma 15-12, 14-15, 12-15; Tanongsak Saemsomboonsuk bt HS Prannoy (T) 15-10, 12-15, 15-14; PV Sindhu/B Sumeeth Reddy bt Kamilla Rytter Juhl/Lee Reginald 15-14, 15-13. (Chennai Smashers bt Ahmedabad Smash Masters 2-1).