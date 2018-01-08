CHENNAI: PV Sindhu is the toast of Indian badminton today, thanks to her exploits in recent years. She is one of the most popular face in PBL, aiming to help holders Chennai Smashers retain the crown. After a successful 2017, she is keen to keep up her performance this year. Excerpts...

You had a great 2017, how do you look back at it?

It (2017) has been really good and I won a couple of tournaments. Overall, there were some ups and downs, but I still think the year was really fruitful.

What do you attribute the reason for your success?

Well, I can say it is hard work. I believe that there are no short cuts and hard work is the only way to succeed.

Many attribute your success to rise in fitness levels and confidence

Yes, everything is really important nowadays. When it is comes to the game you need to have good fitness levels. These days the matches go long sometimes, so you need to be able to cope when such situations arises. You also need confidence on your side that you can do it. Basically it is all about self-belief.

Impact of PBL

It (PBL) is definitely making a very good impact, because many of the youngsters actually get to see and play with the top players. When they lose to the top players, they will know what it takes to succeed at the highest level and they will learn from them. It is a very good experience and exposure for them, watching the big stars up-close.

On coach Pullela Gopichand

He has definitely played a major role. Ever since I began training under him, I have been improving year in, year and have tasted plenty of success. He is always there to help me and I like the way he is disciplined on and off the court. And this (discipline) is crucial. I’m very lucky and thankful to Gopichand for being my coach.

Goals for 2018?

I have plenty of goals, as there are many tournaments lined up — the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games and before that we have the Super Series too. You have to approach it one step at a time. I also have to pick and choose which tournaments to play, as the sport is physically/mentally demanding.

Sunday results

Hyderabad Hunters bt Awadhe Warriors 6- (-1) | MD: Markis Kido/Yoo Yeon Seong bt Or Ching Chung/Tang Chun Man 14-15, 15-6, 15-11; MS: Lee Hyun Il bt Parupalli Kashyap 13-15, 15-9, 15-14; MS: Sai Praneeth bt Kidambi Srikanth [T] 15-10, 15-10; WS: Carolina Marin [T] bt Saina Nehwal 15-5, 15-7; XD: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Pia Zebediah bt Hendra Setiawan/Christinna Pedersen 15-9, 15-9.

T denotes trump match.