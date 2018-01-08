PUNE: Senior sports journalist Shashikant Bhagwat passed away following a heart attack here today, said family sources.

He was 61 and is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

Bhagwat was associated with `Sakal', a leading Marathi daily, for several years and retired from the newspaper, they added.

He also served as president of the Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh and the Pune Patrakar Prathishthan.