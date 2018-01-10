MUMBAI: Bollywood actor R. Madhavan has won the qualification round of the Mumbai leg of the Mercedes Trophy golf meet, it was announced on Wednesday.



Madhavan carded a net score of 69.6 to emerge victorious on the first day of the qualifications here.



Madhavan will now be competing at the National Finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from April 4-6.



"I am very happy and nothing feels better than winning... I am absolutely looking forward to the National Finals and I feel that Mercedes has really made beautiful arrangements. I really enjoyed my time," Madhavan said.



The best Gross Winner of the day was Rohan Nigam with an excellent round of 78.



Prominent winners included Arjun Nowhar who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 287 yards.



In the Mercedes - Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Vishesh Sahajwala landed the ball at four inches from the pin to win.



Surjit Dugal who landed the ball at one inch from the line won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest.



