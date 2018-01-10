It’s not yet known whether there will be another Chennai Open in the year.

The second edition of the Chennai Open golf tournament — originally scheduled from November 7-10 last year — will now be held in the first week of March (1-4 to be precise), according to PGTI’s official website.

The event had to be rescheduled then thanks to an active North-East Monsoon in the city. The Pro-Am competition will be held on February 28. It’s not yet known whether there will be another Chennai Open in the year.