CHENNAI: An unbeaten century by Ram Aravind helped AVM Rajeshwari MHSS, Chennai beat Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS, Coimbatore by 38 runs in the Muthoot-junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship (phase II), held at India Cements Ltd. Cricket Grounds, Tirunelveli.

Brief scores: AVM Rajeshwari MHSS, Chennai 159/3 in 20 ovs (Ram Aravind 101 n.o, R Yaswant 40) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS, Coimbatore 121/3 in 20 ovs (D Aswath 94). Neelambal HSS, Salem 101 in 16.5 ovs (Prakash 4/16) lost to KSC Govt HSS, Tirupur 102/4 in 13.1 ovs (S Gokul 27). Jawahar CBSC School, Cuddalore 73 in 20 ovs (A Aasrit 3/10) lost to Don Bosco MHSS, Chennai 74/2 in 10.5 ovs (S Ganesh 32).

Srivatsan scalps five

R Srivatsan’s 5/12 paved the way for MAS CC to thrash Sundar CC by 97 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA- Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: MAS CC 200 in 44.3 ovs (A Deepak 44, R Nilesh Subramanian 42; B Praneesh 5/34) bt Sundar CC 103 in 32.4 ovs (R Srivatsan 5/12). II Division: Thiruvallur CC 182/9 in 30 ovs (E Rajesh 80, R Varun 45; R Sashang Srinivas 3/49, V Tharun 3/36) bt United CC 124 in 30 ovs (KD Dinesh Antony 50 n.o; P Lithish Kumar 5/31). Autolec ERC 134 in 27.4 ovs (V Raja 26, V Venkatesan 26, M Kumaraguru 25; K Kamal Raja 4/24, R. Sabaorish 3/21) lost to Pattabiram CA 136/0 in 19.5 ovs (K Raja Pradap 59 n.o, R Madurai Veeran 70 n.o). III Division: Lucas TVS 196/8 in 30 ovs (TSR Venkateswara 71, B Udaya Kumar 47; K Sagul Hameed 3/13) bt SRF RC 84 in 22.2 ovs (P Barath Kumar 5/25).