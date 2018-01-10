CHENNAI: Fitness is the key for success in any sport. With the game getting younger and younger with every passing year, PV Sindhu and Ajay Jayaram swear by the fitness mantra and believe that their returns depends upon how fit or injury-free they are. YoYo test is the benchmark for fitness in cricket in India. So does badminton too requires something like the YoYo test to determine the fitness levels?

Ajay Jayaram of North Eastern Warriors in the PBL was taken aback for a second at the suggestion for such a hard yardstick to judge a badminton player’s fitness. “Not necessarily a YoYo test. But yes, I definitely think fitness is very important factor in badminton. Today, we get lot of exposure and the sport is physically very demanding. Fitness at this stage of my career is important. I think it is more important the way I manage my recovery process in case I get injured. I believe that strength training is important and also the aspects that go into training that helps you avoid injuries. My priority is to minimise injuries so that I can train every day to keep in shape,’’ said Ajay Jayaram.

Shuttlers require adequate amount of reflex, peripheral awareness, speed, agility and explosive power. Noted trainer Ramji Srinivasan, who trains athletes across various sports disciplines, says that badminton has changed over the years. “Players from Europe and USA are better-equipped to deal with fitness, as physical training is part of their life. They indulge in running, trekking, swimming, cycling and so on.

“In other words outdoor sports help them stay fit. Badminton requires phenomenal amount of reflex, peripheral awareness, speed, agility and explosive power. Our players are learning the new techniques to stay fit,’’ said Ramji.

The veteran who trains Narain Karthikeyan, Sharath Kamal and many cricketers says that kinesthetic awareness is a new aspect that helps a player to perform to the optimum level. “Kinesthetic awareness, also called muscle memory, is three dimensional and of critical importance. Footwork, hand- eye coordination, balance and stability is vital cog in the wheel. The speed of the shuttle is one of the quickest in any sport, so hand-eye coordination to react to the speed, quick decision making in placement of the shuttle according to the opponents position is very difficult to master. But Indian shuttlers have pushed the boundary and are one of the best in the world. Their fitness is second to none,’’ explains Ramji.

PV Sindhu of Chennai Smashers says that competition is tough in the sport and one needs to stay fit to last the course. “Fitness is the key. Matches are longer than before today, so you need to stay fit to meet the endurance levels,’’ said Sindhu.

Ramji adds that apart from fitness, diet and mental conditional is also important. “Diet, recovery and mental conditioning plays a key role in performance and avoidance of injuries. It all starts with proper planning for each individual according to the need analysis. Our shuttlers have proven to the world, we can beat the best through proper process and protocols.

