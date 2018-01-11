Russian Daniil Kvyat has been handed the role of development driver with Ferrari, the Italian Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday.

"Time for good news today," the 23-year-old -- who was dropped by Toro Rosso last year -- wrote on Twitter after joining Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi as Ferrari's reserve drivers.

"Daniil Kvyat to become Scuderia Ferrari's development driver," Ferrari tweeted just before without specifying what they expect of the young driver.

Kvyat joined the Red Bull junior programme in 2010 and made his Formula One debut in 2014 with Toro Rosso.