NEW DELHI: The selection committee of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced a 13-member team for the 8th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships to be held in Tehran, Iran from February 1 to 3.

Under the chairmanship of former Olympian G S Randhawa, the committee also selected a 36-member contingent to represent India at the Asian Games test event competition to be held from February 11 to 14 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jakarta will host the 18th Asian Games later this year from August 18 to September 2.

After the meeting at AFI headquarter here on Wednesday, CK Valson, Secretary AFI said, "The athletes were selected on the basis of their performances in the International and National Championships including National Junior Championships held in 2017 and confirming their present fitness levels.

"The team is short as we have excluded certain events due to inexperience of our athletes on a 200m track." Meanwhile, Indian cross country athletes will participate in the 14th Asian Cross Country Championships to be held at Guiyang, China on March 15.

The team will be selected based on performance at the 52nd National Cross Country Championships to be held on Sunday in Goa.

Team for 8th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships (Tehran, Iran): Men: Muhammed Sadath & Elakkya Dasan (60m), Samsheer SE & Shree Shankar (long jump), Arpinder Singh & Kamal Raj (triple jump), Tajinder Singh Toor& Om Prakash Singh (shot put); Women: Dutee Chand (60m), Sanjeevini Jadhav (3000m), Nayana James & Neena Varakil (long jump), Sheena NV (triple jump).

Team for Asian Games test event competition (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Men: Muhammed Sadath, Elakkaya Dasan, Vidya Sagar, Anuroop John, Satnaam Singh, CH Sudhakar (4x100m relay), Kunhu Muhammed, Jithu Baby, Jeevan KS, Sumit Kumar (4x400m relay), Santosh Kumar T, Jabir MP (400m, 4x400m relay), Jinson Johnson (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), G Lakshmanan (5000m), Davinder Singh Kang & Sahil Silwal (Javelin Throw), Tajinder Singh Toor & Om Prakash Singh (shot put, subject to the performance at Asian Indoors), Samsheer SE & Shree Shankar (long jump), Arpinder Singh & Kamal Raj (triple jump).

Women: Jisna Mathew & Soniya Baishiya (400m & 4x400m relay), Debashree Majumdar, Sarita Gaikwad, Nitya Shree (4x400m relay), Hima Das (200m, 4x400m relay), Chitra PU (1500m), Suriya L & Sanjivani Jadhav (5000m), Sarita P Singh (hammer throw), Nayana James & Neena Varakil (long jump), Sheena NV (triple jump).