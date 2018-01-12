CHENNAI: S Ganesh’s unbeaten 77 helped Don Bosco, Egmore beat Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS, Coimbatore by 47 runs in the semifinals of the Muthoot Group-junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, phase II, held in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Brief scores: Semis: Don Bosco MHSS, Chennai 142/3 in 20 ovs (S Ganesh 77 n.o) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS, Coimbatore 95/9 in 20 ovs (D Aswath 42); AVM Rajeshwari MHSS, Chennai 134/7 in 20 ovs bt Srirangam Boys Govt. HSS, Trichy 98/6 in 20 ovs.

Sathish scalps six

R Sathish Kumar’s 6/37 helped Globe Cricket Club defeat ICI Sports and Recreation Club by 53 runs in Fifth Division A Zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: V Division A: United Friends Cricket Club (Chengalpet) 172/9 in 50 ovs (S Bala Subramaniam 44; Dhruv Shiva 4/62) bt Singaravelar Memorial Cricket Club 96/9 in 50 ovs (I Vetrivel 4/21). Magnet Cricket Club 191/7 in 50 ovs (R Sricharan 64) bt Youth Centre Cricket Club 182 in 48.2 ovs. Globe Cricket Club 169 in 47.3 ovs (K Murali 4/31) bt ICI Sports and Recreation Club 116 in 38.4 ovs.