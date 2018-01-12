BENGALURU: India has expressed hope that cue sports may return to the Asian Games fold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) secretary, S Balasubramaniam, has received ‘verbal’ confirmation from officials in the know with regard to its addition.

“The inclusion of cue sports at the 2022 Asian Games has been verbally confirmed by the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports,” he told Express.

“The secretary general told me it has been done with hosts China set to push for it.” The hosts do have the right to include a few sports that aren’t part of the regular roster but nothing has been decided yet with respect to cue sports. Verbal confirmation is one thing, committing it to paper is an entirely different proposition.

This will come as good news to the plethora of Indian cueists. Their record at the Asian Games is remarkable — 15 medals, including 5 gold in four editions (it made its debut at the 1998 edition but it disappeared from the programme after 2010. It won’t be there in 2018 as well). Many Indian athletes have used their talents at the continental bash to showcase their excellence, the legendary Geet Sethi himself has five medals. Pankaj Advani, one of the many stars here for the ongoing Snooker Nationals at the Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA), has won two gold.

Rupesh Shah, one of the Indian members to have tasted Asiad glory (he won bronze in 2006), says it’s a pity to not have cue sports as a discipline in Indonesia. “For top players of the country, it is a major setback not to feature in 2018,” he said.

“When I represented India at the 2006 Asian Games, it was an amazing experience. The feeling of walking on that carpet with the crowd cheering you on is special. It is something special to represent the nation in an event like the Asian Games,” Shah said.