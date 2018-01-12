HYDERABAD: There is a plethora of foreign talent in the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL), with shuttlers ranging from Viktor Axelsen to Son Wan Ho plying their trade inside various indoor stadiums spread across the country. The one conspicuous figure among the foreigners is Tian Houwei, as he is the only Chinese player swinging his racquet in this year’s edition.

Asked the reason behind his compatriots skipping the annual Indian league, the World No 22 replied: “The most obvious reason is that the Chinese Badminton Super League is held almost at the same time as the PBL. So, obviously it becomes difficult for the Chinese players to visit India during this time,” said Houwei to Express, with Hong Kong player Wong Wing Ki Vincent acting as the interpreter.

“In the future, if the timing of the tournament is different from the Chinese league, the players will definitely participate in the PBL,” he added.

So, how come Houwei is in India at this time? The answer is simple: he was hugely impressed with the way the tournament is organised every year. “I had heard and observed that PBL is a well-organised tournament. That triggered interest in me. I made a deal with the badminton association in China to take part in the PBL. And that is how I came to India,” said the Fujian born southpaw.

The fervour of the Indian crowd has made an impression on the 26-year-old. “The atmosphere inside the stadium is so electric during some days. The audience is so passionate. Overall, the experience has been quite awesome,” said Houwei, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday. Queried about how being a left-handed player affects his game, he retorts: “There is not much influence on the game based on that. On the other hand, I think it is quite special because right-handed players are in abundance. It might even work in my favour some time.”

With his team Delhi Dashers already through to the semis, there is still time for the lone Chinese this year at the PBL to use that ‘advantage’.

‘Top stars draw interest’

Though PBL has not hosted as many top Chinese players over the years as it would have liked, shuttlers from many other countries do look forward to the event, says Vincent, Houwei’s translator. “The period of this tournament is quite suitable since it is held after the badminton season gets over. So, scheduling is not a problem for many players. It is a very enjoyable format for everyone, including me,” Vincent says with a laugh.

“Since many top notch players like Axelsen participate in the PBL, it might be the reason why others are attracted to play here. It is quite good for them.”

Hunters thrash Blasters

Hyderabad Hunters thrashed Bengaluru Blasters 6 - (-1) to sign off their league campaign in style at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here. The Hunters won all their five encounters on Wednesday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, partnered by Indonesian Pia Zebadiah, overcame the Blasters’ pair of Manu Attri and N Sikki Reddy 15-6, 14-15, 15-9 in the opening match.

Semifinal 1 (January 12): Hyderabad Hunters vs Delhi Dashers; Semifinal 2 (January 13): Bengaluru Blasters vs Ahmedabad Smash Masters.