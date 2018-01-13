Four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy is selling his spacious Florida waterfront home for $12.9 million (10.5 million euros), according to the PGA Tour.

The home in Palm Beach Gardens and an adjacent waterfront home site upon which to build on Old Gate Lane are available at a bargain price, according to Zillow, which estimates the property and home value at $13.375 million.

The 28-year-old from Northern Ireland, lacking only a victory at the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam, has bought the former home of South African four-time major winner Ernie Els at the nearby Bear's Club.

That enables McIlroy to part with his humble 10,577-square acre abode, which features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a putting green. There's a trophy room in the home, built in 2010 and bought by McIlroy in 2013, but none of his hardware comes with it.

The purchaser could get a golf prize from McIlroy, however, as the soda vending machine he was given after winning the 2016 Tour Championship is featured in one of the rooms.